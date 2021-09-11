Kristin Hornsby, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kristin Hornsby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kristin Hornsby, LMFT
Offers telehealth
Kristin Hornsby, LMFT is a Counselor in Buford, GA.
Kristin Hornsby LPC LMFT LLC2070 Buford Hwy Ste 1B, Buford, GA 30518 Directions (404) 431-8986Monday11:00am - 6:00pmTuesday11:00am - 6:00pmWednesday11:00am - 6:00pmThursday11:00am - 6:00pm
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
Kristin is great! She listens and asks questions. She truly goes above and beyond for her clients because she cares!
- Counseling
- English
- 1407300155
