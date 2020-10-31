Kristin Guidry, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kristin Guidry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kristin Guidry, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Kristin Guidry, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 6 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisiana At Lafayette and is affiliated with Baton Rouge General - Bluebonnet.
Kristin Guidry works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
HMG Physicians LLC8585 Picardy Ave, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 Directions (225) 763-4764
-
2
Baton Rouge General Physicians - Ascension14105 Highway 73 Ste 200, Prairieville, LA 70769 Directions (225) 673-8983Tuesday7:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
MidCity Medicine Clinic3401 North Blvd Ste 130, Baton Rouge, LA 70806 Directions (225) 387-7900Friday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
Baton Rouge General Medical Center3600 Florida St, Baton Rouge, LA 70806 Directions (225) 387-7070Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baton Rouge General - Bluebonnet
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kristin Guidry?
I chose Banda on a random as my doctor hoping someone can figure what was wrong with me. He was very patient and great along with Kristin Guidry. It started a few years ago. Long story short I felt like this was one of the lowest point in my life and I needed professional help. Kristin called my cell to check up on me when I wasn’t feeling good to see how the medication was working. They both told me to stop checking into e.r instead come see them. They helped me get through it!!! Their great!! God bless them!
About Kristin Guidry, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- 6 years of experience
- English
- 1588194641
Education & Certifications
- University Of Louisiana At Lafayette
- OUR LADY OF THE LAKE COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Kristin Guidry accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kristin Guidry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kristin Guidry works at
Kristin Guidry has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kristin Guidry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristin Guidry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristin Guidry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.