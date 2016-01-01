Overview

Dr. Kristin Christian, OD is an Optometrist in El Dorado, AR. They specialize in Optometry, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Northeastern State University.



Dr. Christian works at Kinslow Eye & Laser - Optical Center in El Dorado, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.