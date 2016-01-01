Kristin Chisum, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kristin Chisum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kristin Chisum, PA-C
Kristin Chisum, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Bakersfield, CA.
Locations
1
Preferred Family Care5925 Truxtun Ave Ste A, Bakersfield, CA 93309 Directions (661) 638-2273Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pmSaturday7:30am - 4:00pmSunday7:30am - 4:00pm
- Aetna
About Kristin Chisum, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1841424884
Kristin Chisum has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Kristin Chisum accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kristin Chisum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kristin Chisum has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kristin Chisum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristin Chisum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristin Chisum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.