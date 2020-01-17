See All Family Doctors in Bakersfield, CA
Kristin Brown, FNP-C

Family Medicine
5 (10)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Kristin Brown, FNP-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from California State University, Dominguez Hills, Ca|California State University, Fresno, Ca and is affiliated with Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.

Kristin Brown works at Practice in Bakersfield, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Medical Group - Bakersfield
    9500 Stockdale Hwy Ste 203, Bakersfield, CA 93311 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

About Kristin Brown, FNP-C

  • Family Medicine
  • 23 years of experience
  • English
  • Female
  • 1194865535
Medical Education
  • California State University, Dominguez Hills, Ca|California State University, Fresno, Ca
  • Bakersfield Memorial Hospital

