Kristin Brooks accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Kristin Brooks, PMHNP
Overview
Kristin Brooks, PMHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Bend, OR.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 336 NE Norton Ave Ste 3, Bend, OR 97701 Directions (541) 350-6913
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Kristin Brooks, PMHNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1699906305
Kristin Brooks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Kristin Brooks has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kristin Brooks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristin Brooks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristin Brooks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.