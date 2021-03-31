See All Nurse Practitioners in Jacksonville, FL
Kristin Barrett, PMHNP-BC Icon-share Share Profile

Kristin Barrett, PMHNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3 (2)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Kristin Barrett, PMHNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Jacksonville, FL. 

Kristin Barrett works at The Practice in Jacksonville, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Clay Grimes, NP
Clay Grimes, NP
0 (0)
View Profile
Donita Jones, NP
Donita Jones, NP
8 (3)
View Profile
Michelle Madjar, NP
Michelle Madjar, NP
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    The Practice
    3547 Hendricks Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 877-1100
    Monday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 6:00pm

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Kristin Barrett?

Mar 31, 2021
The staff here are awesome. Sometimes the wait times are a bit long, but its only that way because the doctors give you their undivided attention and do not rush you when you come in for an appointment. They really listen to you and care about how youre feeling and what you have to say. Ive been seeing Kristin for about a year now and I honestly dont know how I would have made it through 2020 without her. Its so nice to have a doctor who treats you as a person rather than a number. If you can be a little patient with them from time to time you will see that the care and treatment you receive is well worth the wait! I highly recommend this practice. =)
Jason Lewis Marks — Mar 31, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Kristin Barrett, PMHNP-BC
How would you rate your experience with Kristin Barrett, PMHNP-BC?
  • Likelihood of recommending Kristin Barrett to family and friends

Kristin Barrett's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Kristin Barrett

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Kristin Barrett, PMHNP-BC.

About Kristin Barrett, PMHNP-BC

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1962988972
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Kristin Barrett has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Kristin Barrett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Kristin Barrett works at The Practice in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Kristin Barrett’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Kristin Barrett. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kristin Barrett.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristin Barrett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristin Barrett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Kristin Barrett, PMHNP-BC?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.