Dr. Kristin Barbee, PSY.D

Clinical Psychology
4.5 (11)
Overview

Dr. Kristin Barbee, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Chesapeake, VA. 

Dr. Barbee works at Passion of Resilience Counseling Center LLC in Chesapeake, VA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Focus Behavorial Health Group LLC
    4012 Raintree Rd Ste 120A, Chesapeake, VA 23321 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

ADHD Testing
Adolescent Counseling
Behavior Modification
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Optima Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Virginia Premier

    Feb 08, 2022
    As a therapist, she truly understands what I'm going through. She always gives me resolutions to my problems and allows me to call her outside of appointments to check up on me. She offers virtual health for those with busy schedules or that live far from her location.
    About Dr. Kristin Barbee, PSY.D

    • Clinical Psychology
    • English
    • 1225354814
    Dr. Barbee has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Barbee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Barbee works at Passion of Resilience Counseling Center LLC in Chesapeake, VA. View the full address on Dr. Barbee’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Barbee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barbee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barbee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barbee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

