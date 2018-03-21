Kristin Bachman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kristin Bachman
Overview
Kristin Bachman is a Psychologist in Laguna Hills, CA.
Kristin Bachman works at
Locations
Western Youth Services23461 S Pointe Dr Ste 220, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (949) 855-1556
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
Kristin helped my family in so many ways. I will always appreciate her kindness and the positive effects she has had on us.
About Kristin Bachman
- Psychology
- English
- 1134311293
Frequently Asked Questions
Kristin Bachman accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kristin Bachman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Kristin Bachman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kristin Bachman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristin Bachman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristin Bachman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.