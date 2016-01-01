Kristin Allen, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kristin Allen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kristin Allen, LMHC
Overview
Kristin Allen, LMHC is a Psychotherapist in West Palm Beach, FL.
Kristin Allen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Grow Therapy833 S Military Trl, West Palm Beach, FL 33415 Directions (786) 244-2403Monday9:00am - 8:00pmTuesday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 8:00pmSunday9:00am - 8:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kristin Allen?
About Kristin Allen, LMHC
- Psychotherapy
- English
- 1396865242
Frequently Asked Questions
Kristin Allen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kristin Allen works at
4 patients have reviewed Kristin Allen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kristin Allen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristin Allen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristin Allen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.