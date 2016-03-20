See All Physicians Assistants in Troy, MI
Kristin Alfieri, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (1)
Overview

Kristin Alfieri, PA is a Physician Assistant in Troy, MI. 

Kristin Alfieri works at Michigan Orthopaedic Surgeons in Troy, MI.

Locations

  1. 1
    Troy Orthopedics Associates
    1350 Kirts Blvd Ste 160, Troy, MI 48084 (248) 244-9426
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Kristin Alfieri, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1558706077
