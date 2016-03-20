Kristin Alfieri has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Kristin Alfieri, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Kristin Alfieri, PA is a Physician Assistant in Troy, MI.
Kristin Alfieri works at
Locations
-
1
Troy Orthopedics Associates1350 Kirts Blvd Ste 160, Troy, MI 48084 Directions (248) 244-9426
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kristin Alfieri?
Kristin was very knowledgeable and professional. She took the time to explain my condition and recommended treatment. Later, when it was time to be discharged, she inquired how the meds were working for me. When I told her I didn't think I was being given the ones we discussed, she spoke to the staff. Before I was discharged, she wrote a prescription for the med she wanted me to take to help me heal quicker.
About Kristin Alfieri, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1558706077
Frequently Asked Questions
Kristin Alfieri accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kristin Alfieri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kristin Alfieri works at
Kristin Alfieri has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kristin Alfieri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristin Alfieri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristin Alfieri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.