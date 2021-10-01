Kristie Yakura has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Kristie Yakura, APRN
Kristie Yakura, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Cincinnati, OH.
- 1 201 E 5th St Ste 1900, Cincinnati, OH 45202 Directions (513) 277-9614
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
She is absolutely wonderful. Has helped me so much with my condition. She cares for her patience and will even call to check up on them.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1336403161
