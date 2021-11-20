Kristie Wade, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kristie Wade is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kristie Wade, FNP
Overview
Kristie Wade, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Great Falls, SC.
Kristie Wade works at
Locations
-
1
MUSC Health - Primary Care - Great Falls308 Chester Ave, Great Falls, SC 29055 DirectionsMonday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 12:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
MUSC Health Chester Medical Center1 Medical Park Dr Bldg 3 Ste A, Chester, SC 29706 Directions
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kristie Wade?
Kristie is absolutely wonderful!
About Kristie Wade, FNP
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1447797816
Hospital Affiliations
- Musc Health Chester Medical Center
- MUSC Health Lancaster Medical Center
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Kristie Wade using Healthline FindCare.
Kristie Wade has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kristie Wade works at
Kristie Wade has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kristie Wade.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristie Wade, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristie Wade appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.