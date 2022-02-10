See All Family Doctors in Chardon, OH
Kristie Tincher, CNP Icon-share Share Profile

Kristie Tincher, CNP

Family Medicine
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Kristie Tincher, CNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Chardon, OH. They graduated from Chamberlain College of Nursing and is affiliated with TriPoint Medical Center and West Medical Center.

Kristie Tincher works at Geauga Family Physicians in Chardon, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Geauga Family Physicians Inc.
    13221 Ravenna Rd Ste 8, Chardon, OH 44024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 286-6155

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • TriPoint Medical Center
  • West Medical Center
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Kristie Tincher?

    Feb 10, 2022
    Dr. Tincher is very caring. She is very patient with any concerns you have. Puts my mind at ease knowing a doctor like her is out there.
    Annie — Feb 10, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Kristie Tincher, CNP
    How would you rate your experience with Kristie Tincher, CNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Kristie Tincher to family and friends

    Kristie Tincher's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Kristie Tincher

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Kristie Tincher, CNP.

    About Kristie Tincher, CNP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1902357494
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Chamberlain College of Nursing
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • The Ohio State University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kristie Tincher, CNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kristie Tincher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kristie Tincher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kristie Tincher works at Geauga Family Physicians in Chardon, OH. View the full address on Kristie Tincher’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Kristie Tincher. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kristie Tincher.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristie Tincher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristie Tincher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Kristie Tincher, CNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.