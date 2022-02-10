Kristie Tincher, CNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kristie Tincher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kristie Tincher, CNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Kristie Tincher, CNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Chardon, OH. They graduated from Chamberlain College of Nursing and is affiliated with TriPoint Medical Center and West Medical Center.
Kristie Tincher works at
Locations
Geauga Family Physicians Inc.13221 Ravenna Rd Ste 8, Chardon, OH 44024 Directions (440) 286-6155
Hospital Affiliations
- TriPoint Medical Center
- West Medical Center
- Aetna
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tincher is very caring. She is very patient with any concerns you have. Puts my mind at ease knowing a doctor like her is out there.
About Kristie Tincher, CNP
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1902357494
Education & Certifications
- Chamberlain College of Nursing
- The Ohio State University
