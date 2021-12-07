See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Old Lyme, CT
Kristie Tapper, APRN

Internal Medicine
4 (14)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Kristie Tapper, APRN is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Old Lyme, CT. 

Kristie Tapper works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Old Lyme, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    8 Vista Dr Ste 2, Old Lyme, CT 06371 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 434-8847

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Backus Hospital
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 07, 2021
    Very friendly and takes her time. Is very knowledgeable and is very helpful. Has always found the right medications/creams to help me.
    — Dec 07, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Kristie Tapper, APRN
    About Kristie Tapper, APRN

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1811903230
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kristie Tapper, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kristie Tapper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kristie Tapper has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Kristie Tapper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kristie Tapper works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Old Lyme, CT. View the full address on Kristie Tapper’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Kristie Tapper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kristie Tapper.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristie Tapper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristie Tapper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

