Kristie Tapper, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Kristie Tapper, APRN is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Old Lyme, CT.
Kristie Tapper works at
Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group8 Vista Dr Ste 2, Old Lyme, CT 06371 Directions (860) 434-8847
Hospital Affiliations
- Backus Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Very friendly and takes her time. Is very knowledgeable and is very helpful. Has always found the right medications/creams to help me.
About Kristie Tapper, APRN
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1811903230
Frequently Asked Questions
Kristie Tapper has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Kristie Tapper accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kristie Tapper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Kristie Tapper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kristie Tapper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristie Tapper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristie Tapper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.