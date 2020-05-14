Dr. Kristie Semrow, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Semrow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristie Semrow, OD
Overview
Dr. Kristie Semrow, OD is an Optometrist in Ankeny, IA.
Locations
Aspen Dental2409 SE Delaware Ave, Ankeny, IA 50021 Directions (844) 227-4116
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
My daughter and I have been going here for several years. We've always had a pleasant visit with good service from everyone in the office. It's a very friendly place.
About Dr. Kristie Semrow, OD
- Optometry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Semrow has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Semrow accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Semrow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Semrow. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Semrow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Semrow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Semrow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.