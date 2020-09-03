See All Family Doctors in Henderson, NV
Kristie Scroggin, APRN

Family Medicine
5 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Kristie Scroggin, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Henderson, NV. 

Kristie Scroggin works at Jacobs Medical Associates in Henderson, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Jacobs Medical Associates
    1389 Galleria Dr Ste 100, Henderson, NV 89014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (725) 333-8400
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 03, 2020
    She is old school Someone who actually takes the time to listen. She has been outstanding dealing with any and all health issues I have come to her with. Besides being my health care provider I feel she is my friend.
    Hugh — Sep 03, 2020
    • Family Medicine
    • English
    • 1518520733
    Kristie Scroggin, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kristie Scroggin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kristie Scroggin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Kristie Scroggin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kristie Scroggin works at Jacobs Medical Associates in Henderson, NV. View the full address on Kristie Scroggin’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Kristie Scroggin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kristie Scroggin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristie Scroggin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristie Scroggin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

