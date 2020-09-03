Kristie Scroggin, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kristie Scroggin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kristie Scroggin, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Kristie Scroggin, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Henderson, NV.
Kristie Scroggin works at
Locations
Jacobs Medical Associates1389 Galleria Dr Ste 100, Henderson, NV 89014 Directions (725) 333-8400
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is old school Someone who actually takes the time to listen. She has been outstanding dealing with any and all health issues I have come to her with. Besides being my health care provider I feel she is my friend.
About Kristie Scroggin, APRN
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1518520733
Frequently Asked Questions
Kristie Scroggin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kristie Scroggin accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kristie Scroggin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kristie Scroggin works at
4 patients have reviewed Kristie Scroggin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kristie Scroggin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristie Scroggin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristie Scroggin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.