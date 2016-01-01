Kristie Newland, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kristie Newland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kristie Newland, LPC
Overview
Kristie Newland, LPC is a Psychologist in Denver, CO.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 8751 E Hampden Ave, Denver, CO 80231 Directions (303) 906-5674
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kristie Newland?
About Kristie Newland, LPC
- Psychology
- English
- 1750423232
Education & Certifications
- Regis University
Frequently Asked Questions
Kristie Newland has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kristie Newland accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kristie Newland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Kristie Newland. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kristie Newland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristie Newland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristie Newland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.