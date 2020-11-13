Kristie Ferrara has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kristie Ferrara, LPC
Overview
Kristie Ferrara, LPC is a Counselor in Brick, NJ.
Kristie Ferrara works at
Locations
-
1
Seashore Family Services of New Jersey35 Beaverson Blvd Bldg 6, Brick, NJ 08723 Directions (732) 477-7877
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kristie Ferrara?
Kristie is without a doubt one of the most compassionate, empathetic, and knowledgeable therapists that I have met so far. She has been very successful in helping me to figure out my own ways to cope with stress and anxiety, instead of "telling" me the answers to my issues. This is the sign of a good therapist. Check her out if you need some guidance. If you two are a good fit, then she can be very helpful to your situation.
About Kristie Ferrara, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1679538276
Frequently Asked Questions
Kristie Ferrara accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kristie Ferrara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kristie Ferrara works at
2 patients have reviewed Kristie Ferrara. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kristie Ferrara.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristie Ferrara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristie Ferrara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.