Kristie Buchanan, AGACNP-BC
Offers telehealth
Kristie Buchanan, AGACNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Newnan, GA. They graduated from Walden University and is affiliated with CTCA Atlanta.
Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Atlanta600 Celebrate Life Pkwy, Newnan, GA 30265 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
- CTCA Atlanta
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1306395041
- Walden University
Kristie Buchanan accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kristie Buchanan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
