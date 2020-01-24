Kristian Bakken accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kristian Bakken, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Kristian Bakken, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Boston, MA.
Kristian Bakken works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Newton-Wellesley Hospital Intensive Care Unit55 Fruit St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 726-8854Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kristian Bakken?
Thorough and professional. Excellent practitioner. Highly recommend.
About Kristian Bakken, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1285031278
Frequently Asked Questions
Kristian Bakken has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kristian Bakken works at
Kristian Bakken has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kristian Bakken.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristian Bakken, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristian Bakken appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.