Kristi Yarbrough, PSY
Offers telehealth
Overview
Kristi Yarbrough, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Vestavia, AL.
Kristi Yarbrough works at
Locations
Litton & Yarbrough Therapeutic Services LLC4260 Cahaba Heights Ct Ste 182, Vestavia, AL 35243 Directions (205) 259-1744
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Interesting break through. Dr. Yarbrough asks questions that required me to stop, think then respond. She had guided me toward better communication skills. She’s great.
About Kristi Yarbrough, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1982623195
Frequently Asked Questions
Kristi Yarbrough has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kristi Yarbrough accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kristi Yarbrough has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Kristi Yarbrough. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kristi Yarbrough.
