Kristi Wallace, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Kristi Wallace, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Eugene, OR. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 74 E 18th Ave, Eugene, OR 97401 Directions (541) 255-2248
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- LifeWise
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
One of the most professional medical providers I've known in 40 years. Kristi is knowledgeable, caring, pleasant, and honest -- at every appointment. She tends to listen rather than lecture, always has time for the patient, and is warmly GENUINE. Pleasant professional office staff, too!
About Kristi Wallace, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1851609945
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- LINFIELD COLLEGE
