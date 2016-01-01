See All Oncologists in Mentor, OH
Kristina Mele, CNP

Oncology
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Kristina Mele, CNP is an Oncology Specialist in Mentor, OH. 

Kristina Mele works at DRS. HILL & THOMAS CO. in Mentor, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    UH/Mentor Medical Campus
    9485 Mentor Ave, Mentor, OH 44060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 205-5833

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • TriPoint Medical Center
  • West Medical Center
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    About Kristina Mele, CNP

    • Oncology
    • English
    • 1881966745
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kristina Mele, CNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kristina Mele is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kristina Mele has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kristina Mele works at DRS. HILL & THOMAS CO. in Mentor, OH. View the full address on Kristina Mele’s profile.

    Kristina Mele has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kristina Mele.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristina Mele, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristina Mele appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

