Kristi Kearney, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Kristi Kearney, PA-C is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Meriden, CT.
Kristi Kearney works at
Locations
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group455 Lewis Ave Ste 216, Meriden, CT 06451 Directions (203) 634-0134
2
Hartford Healthcare Medical Group183 N MOUNTAIN RD, New Britain, CT 06053 Directions (860) 696-4923Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
3
Hartford Healthcare Medical Group85 Seymour St, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 696-4306
Hospital Affiliations
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
- Hartford Hospital
- Midstate Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Kristi Kearney, PA-C
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1811454804
Frequently Asked Questions
Kristi Kearney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kristi Kearney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kristi Kearney works at
Kristi Kearney speaks Spanish.
