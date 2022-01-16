See All Counselors in Rockville Centre, NY
Kristi Dename, LMHC Icon-share Share Profile

Kristi Dename, LMHC

Counseling
5 (5)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Kristi Dename, LMHC is a Counselor in Rockville Centre, NY. 

Kristi Dename works at New York Cognitive Therapy & Wellness Center in Rockville Centre, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    New York Cognitive Therapy & Wellness Center
    165 N Village Ave Ste 112, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 665-9669
    Monday
    9:45am - 3:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:30am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    10:15am - 6:30pm
    Friday
    10:30am - 6:15pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anxiety
Borderline Personality Disorder
Depressive Disorders
Anxiety
Borderline Personality Disorder
Depressive Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Beacon Health Strategies
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Kristi Dename?

    Jan 16, 2022
    I originally didn't think I needed therapy but with encouragement from my mother I decided to see Kristi. It was one of the best decisions I ever made and I feel so lucky our paths have crossed. She is extremely understanding, kind, empathetic, and remembers everything! She genuinely cares about her clients and I cannot be more grateful to her. She has helped me tackle OCD, PPA, and Health Anxiety among other issues. She is also extremely knowledgeable about many different things on top of being just an amazing and compassionate human being. I cannot recommend her highly enough.
    A — Jan 16, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Kristi Dename, LMHC
    How would you rate your experience with Kristi Dename, LMHC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Kristi Dename to family and friends

    Kristi Dename's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Kristi Dename

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Kristi Dename, LMHC.

    About Kristi Dename, LMHC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1134539042
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kristi Dename has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Kristi Dename has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kristi Dename works at New York Cognitive Therapy & Wellness Center in Rockville Centre, NY. View the full address on Kristi Dename’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Kristi Dename. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kristi Dename.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristi Dename, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristi Dename appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Kristi Dename, LMHC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.