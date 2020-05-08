See All Registered Nurses in Colorado Springs, CO
Kristen Wille, PMHNP-BC

Psychiatric Nursing
5 (2)
6 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Kristen Wille, PMHNP-BC is a Psychiatric Nurse in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Psychiatric Nursing, has 6 years of experience. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver.

Kristen Wille works at Pathways Counseling and Development, LLC in Colorado Springs, CO.

Locations

  1. 1
    Aspenpointe Inc Dba Health Services
    875 W Moreno Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 572-6100

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Stress Disorder (ASD)
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Acute Stress Disorder (ASD)
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety

Acute Stress Disorder (ASD) Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Autism Spectrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Bonding Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Early Childhood Trauma Chevron Icon
Gender Dysphoria Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intermittent Explosive Disorder Chevron Icon
Medication Issues Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Oppositional Defiant Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Reactive Attachment Disorder Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Substance-Induced Disorders Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 08, 2020
    Kristen was fantastic. I was apprehensive about a new psychiatrist, but honestly I felt like she was the first one at that particular provider that listened, actually asked me for my input on what I thought needed to happen, and took that into consideration when prescribing medication. It was such a relief to be taken seriously and have the psychiatrist accommodate and be flexible to my needs instead of the other way around. She's great and I would happily recommend her to anyone.
    Adam — May 08, 2020
    About Kristen Wille, PMHNP-BC

    • Psychiatric Nursing
    • 6 years of experience
    • English
    • 1891228409
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Colorado At Denver
    • st. olaf college
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kristen Wille has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Kristen Wille has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kristen Wille works at Pathways Counseling and Development, LLC in Colorado Springs, CO. View the full address on Kristen Wille’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Kristen Wille. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kristen Wille.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristen Wille, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristen Wille appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

