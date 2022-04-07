See All Nurse Practitioners in Chandler, AZ
Kristen Tenney, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
Kristen Tenney, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Chandler, AZ. 

Kristen Tenney works at AZ Pain Doctors in Chandler, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    AZ Pain Doctors
    725 S Dobson Rd Ste 100, Chandler, AZ 85224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 795-8700
    • Aetna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Apr 07, 2022
    Excellent, the best visit ever with a pain specialist. I recommend her to everyone. The firm or practice she is at now, I do not recommend. Several scheduling mistakes that make her look bad. Even though she basically discharged me for rude behavior, I don’t blame her. She is first class NP that cares about her patients.
    Timothy Flanery — Apr 07, 2022
    About Kristen Tenney, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1093211880
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kristen Tenney, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kristen Tenney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kristen Tenney has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Kristen Tenney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kristen Tenney works at AZ Pain Doctors in Chandler, AZ. View the full address on Kristen Tenney’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Kristen Tenney. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kristen Tenney.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristen Tenney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristen Tenney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

