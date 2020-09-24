See All Physicians Assistants in Atascadero, CA
Kristen Schalck, PA

Family Medicine (Physician Assistant)
Kristen Schalck, PA is a Family Medicine Physician Assistant in Atascadero, CA. 

Kristen Schalck works at Med Plus Atascadero in Atascadero, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dignity Health Urgent Care - Atascadero
    5920 West Mall, Atascadero, CA 93422 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 461-2131
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Sep 24, 2020
    Every time I am seen by Kristen she is absolutely amazing. Not only is she experienced and has been the most thorough provider I have ever met, her bedside manner is extraordinary. I would recommend Kristen to anybody that is seeking a Healthcare provider that truly cares.
    Kathleen Graff — Sep 24, 2020
    • Family Medicine (Physician Assistant)
    • English
    • 1760587919
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • French Hospital Medical Center

    Kristen Schalck, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kristen Schalck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kristen Schalck has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Kristen Schalck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kristen Schalck works at Med Plus Atascadero in Atascadero, CA. View the full address on Kristen Schalck’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Kristen Schalck. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kristen Schalck.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristen Schalck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristen Schalck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

