Kristen Peterson, FNP-C
Super Profile

Kristen Peterson, FNP-C

Dermatology (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (21)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Kristen Peterson, FNP-C is a Dermatology Nurse Practitioner in Chandler, AZ. 

Kristen Peterson works at East Valley Dermatology Center in Chandler, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    East Valley Dermatology Center
    1100 S Dobson Rd Ste 223, Chandler, AZ 85286 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 821-8888
  2. 2
    English Dermatology Ahwatukee
    15215 S 48th St Ste 120, Phoenix, AZ 85044 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 428-0930
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Phoenix Legends
    230 S 3rd St # B4, Phoenix, AZ 85004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 362-7197
  4. 4
    North Mountain Dermatology
    9250 N 3rd St Ste 3025, Phoenix, AZ 85020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 944-4628
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne
Adult Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Acne
Adult Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Adult Acne Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Gonadal Vein Sealing Chevron Icon
Mild Skin Rash Chevron Icon
Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Severe Rash Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Kristen Peterson, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Dermatology (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1083918551
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Arizona State University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kristen Peterson, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kristen Peterson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kristen Peterson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Kristen Peterson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    21 patients have reviewed Kristen Peterson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kristen Peterson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristen Peterson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristen Peterson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

