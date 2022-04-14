Kristen Peterson, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kristen Peterson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kristen Peterson, FNP-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Kristen Peterson, FNP-C is a Dermatology Nurse Practitioner in Chandler, AZ.
Kristen Peterson works at
Locations
East Valley Dermatology Center1100 S Dobson Rd Ste 223, Chandler, AZ 85286 Directions (480) 821-8888
English Dermatology Ahwatukee15215 S 48th St Ste 120, Phoenix, AZ 85044 Directions (480) 428-0930Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Phoenix Legends230 S 3rd St # B4, Phoenix, AZ 85004 Directions (602) 362-7197
North Mountain Dermatology9250 N 3rd St Ste 3025, Phoenix, AZ 85020 Directions (602) 944-4628Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Met with Kristen for first time today and I thought she was exceptional. She was extremely professional and answered all my questions. Already booked my next appointment with her.
About Kristen Peterson, FNP-C
- Dermatology (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1083918551
Education & Certifications
- Arizona State University
