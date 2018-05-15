Kristen Camara, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kristen Camara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kristen Camara, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Kristen Camara, NP is an Internal Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Medford, MA.
Kristen Camara works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Tufts Medical Center Community Care170 Governors Ave, Medford, MA 02155 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- MelroseWakefield Hospital
- Lawrence Memorial Hospital of Medford
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kristen Camara?
Very knowledgeable and really nice to talk to.
About Kristen Camara, NP
- Internal Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1477710515
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Kristen Camara using Healthline FindCare.
Kristen Camara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kristen Camara works at
Kristen Camara has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kristen Camara.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristen Camara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristen Camara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.