Kristen Murusky, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Kristen Murusky, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in New Haven, CT. They graduated from Sacred Heart University and is affiliated with St. Vincent's Medical Center.
Kristen Murusky works at
Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group46 Prince St Ste 310, New Haven, CT 06519 Directions (203) 867-5300
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group251 W Main St Ste 6, Branford, CT 06405 Directions (203) 867-5300
Connecticut Heart Group PC1952 Whitney Ave Ste 4, Hamden, CT 06517 Directions (203) 867-5300
Connecticut Heart Group PC1591 Boston Post Rd, Guilford, CT 06437 Directions (203) 867-5300
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is a caring, personable, informative, and down to earth individual.
About Kristen Murusky, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1407409246
Education & Certifications
- Sacred Heart University
Kristen Murusky has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kristen Murusky accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kristen Murusky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Kristen Murusky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kristen Murusky.
