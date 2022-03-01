See All Nurse Practitioners in New Haven, CT
Kristen Murusky, APRN Icon-share Share Profile

Kristen Murusky, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Kristen Murusky, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in New Haven, CT. They graduated from Sacred Heart University and is affiliated with St. Vincent's Medical Center.

Kristen Murusky works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in New Haven, CT with other offices in Branford, CT, Hamden, CT and Guilford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    46 Prince St Ste 310, New Haven, CT 06519 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 867-5300
  2. 2
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    251 W Main St Ste 6, Branford, CT 06405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 867-5300
  3. 3
    Connecticut Heart Group PC
    1952 Whitney Ave Ste 4, Hamden, CT 06517 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 867-5300
  4. 4
    Connecticut Heart Group PC
    1591 Boston Post Rd, Guilford, CT 06437 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 867-5300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Vincent's Medical Center
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 01, 2022
    She is a caring, personable, informative, and down to earth individual.
    — Mar 01, 2022
    Photo: Kristen Murusky, APRN
    About Kristen Murusky, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1407409246
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Sacred Heart University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kristen Murusky, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kristen Murusky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kristen Murusky has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Kristen Murusky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Kristen Murusky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kristen Murusky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristen Murusky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristen Murusky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

