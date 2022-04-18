Dr. Murakami has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kristen Murakami, OD
Overview
Dr. Kristen Murakami, OD is an Optometrist in Arcadia, CA.
Dr. Murakami works at
Locations
-
1
Clarity Advanced Optometry400 S Baldwin Ave Ste 116, Arcadia, CA 91007 Directions (626) 445-2717
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Murakami?
Went in for my annual eye exam at the LensCrafters in Santa Anita Westfield Mall and had my vision checked by Dr. Murakami. She was friendly and thorough in explaining her findings. Would highly recommend her!
About Dr. Kristen Murakami, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1225513864
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Murakami has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Murakami works at
Dr. Murakami has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murakami.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murakami, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murakami appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.