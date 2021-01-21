Kristen Morgan accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kristen Morgan, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Kristen Morgan, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Louisville, KY.
Locations
Uofl Physicians - Primary Care - Southend Medical Clinic5129 Dixie Hwy Ste 100, Louisville, KY 40216 Directions (502) 447-3242
Hospital Affiliations
- Uofl Health Jewish Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kristen Morgan?
Hands down one of the best providers I have ever had an appointment with. My biggest take away from the appointment is that Kristen actually listens. In my 39 years I have seen a lot of different providers and among my complaints about those providers is that they do not listen but, Kristen does. The other take away from my appointment is that she is not focused on me being overweight. Yes, it was a concern but not her only concern. We did not spend my entire appointment talking about my weight issues. We spent most of appointment time discussing my current health issue. She's very easy to talk to, asks if you have additional questions, and does a review of the information discussed during the appointment. If I could give Kristen more than 5 stars, I would.
About Kristen Morgan, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1083967285
