Kristen McClard has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kristen McClard, PSY
Overview
Kristen McClard, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Portland, OR.
Kristen McClard works at
Locations
Kristen McClard, PsyD.2929 SW Multnomah Blvd Ste 303, Portland, OR 97219 Directions (503) 754-1228
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Kristen McClard, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1043271083
Frequently Asked Questions
Kristen McClard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kristen McClard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Kristen McClard. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kristen McClard.
