Kristen McCartney, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kristen McCartney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kristen McCartney, PA-C
Overview
Kristen McCartney, PA-C is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Glastonbury, CT.
Kristen McCartney works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group330 Western Blvd, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Directions (860) 246-2071
-
2
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group2 Northwestern Dr, Bloomfield, CT 06002 Directions (860) 696-4690
-
3
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group100 Hazard Ave Ste 206, Enfield, CT 06082 Directions (860) 548-7336
-
4
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group85 Seymour St Ste 415, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 246-2071
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kristen McCartney?
About Kristen McCartney, PA-C
- Bariatric Surgery
- English
- 1144530197
Frequently Asked Questions
Kristen McCartney accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kristen McCartney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kristen McCartney works at
Kristen McCartney has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kristen McCartney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristen McCartney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristen McCartney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.