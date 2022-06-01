See All Clinical Psychologists in Gretna, LA
Dr. Kristen Luscher, PHD

Clinical Psychology
2.5 (30)
Overview

Dr. Kristen Luscher, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Gretna, LA. 

Dr. Luscher works at Janet Seligson-Dowie MD in Gretna, LA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Janet Seligson-Dowie MD
    Janet Seligson-Dowie MD
229 Bellemeade Blvd Ste 420, Gretna, LA 70056
(504) 392-8348

Ratings & Reviews
2.3
Average provider rating
Based on 30 ratings
Patient Ratings (30)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(19)
Jun 01, 2022
Had an evaluation. I lost custody ultimately. Regardless, she called both sides on their faults and their shortcomings. Rather than feel bitter, like I assume these reviewers do. I choose to look at it from a different perspective. If anything the report taught me that I still have room to grow as a person. I hope the other side of the case feels the same. All the report showed me is that both sides cared about the child but were willing to stoop to low levels and lie and manipulate to win. There is no perfect parent. Dr. Luscher has taught me that neither of us have been. And that report is freeing in a way. I don't have all the answers, and I lost custody. But I have also gained perspective. I wanted to leave this review because the other ones seemed like slander. I wanted to be honest and forthcoming. Maybe this will help those who were in my position someday. It'll be a hard and stressful experience. But she will be aware of everything. She's good at her job. Do the right thing.
Eric - S — Jun 01, 2022
About Dr. Kristen Luscher, PHD

Specialties
  • Clinical Psychology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1699904672
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Luscher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Luscher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Luscher works at Janet Seligson-Dowie MD in Gretna, LA. View the full address on Dr. Luscher’s profile.

30 patients have reviewed Dr. Luscher. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luscher.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Luscher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Luscher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

