Kristen Lunden, MA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Kristen Lunden, MA is a Counselor in Gardner, MA.
Locations
- 1 486 Chestnut St, Gardner, MA 01440 Directions (978) 502-9720
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Kristen was enormously helpful to me. Some lifelong issues were resolved for me, and Kristen helped me get through two of the most difficult periods of my life.
About Kristen Lunden, MA
- Counseling
- English
- 1033246863
Frequently Asked Questions
Kristen Lunden accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kristen Lunden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Kristen Lunden. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kristen Lunden.
