Kristen Little has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Kristen Little, ARNP
Overview
Kristen Little, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in West Des Moines, IA.
Kristen Little works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Unitypoint Clinic Obgyn - Lakeview6000 University Ave Ste 203, West Des Moines, IA 50266 Directions (515) 241-2200
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kristen Little?
Always takes extra time to explain things, very knowledgeable
About Kristen Little, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1316925720
Frequently Asked Questions
Kristen Little accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kristen Little has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kristen Little works at
11 patients have reviewed Kristen Little. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kristen Little.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristen Little, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristen Little appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.