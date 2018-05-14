Kristen Layne has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Kristen Layne, PA
Kristen Layne, PA is a Physician Assistant in Brooklyn, NY.

Advantagecare Physicians PC East New York101 Pennsylvania Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207 Directions (347) 773-1100
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Very Pleasant, Professional and Knowledgable. I would recommend her to Family and Friends because she is easy to talk to and I felt eased enough to ask questions. She explained everything clearly and recommended a product other than meds.
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1932301116
Kristen Layne accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kristen Layne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

4 patients have reviewed Kristen Layne. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kristen Layne.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristen Layne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristen Layne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.