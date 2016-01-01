See All Nurse Practitioners in Melbourne, FL
Kristen Laurella, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Accepting new patients
Kristen Laurella, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Melbourne, FL. 

Kristen Laurella works at Champaign Dental Group in Melbourne, FL. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

  1. 1
    Champaign Dental Group
    1855 W Hibiscus Blvd, Melbourne, FL 32901 (321) 327-2980

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hormone Replacement Therapy
Hormone Replacement Therapy

About Kristen Laurella, ARNP

  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
  • English
  • 1629552351
Frequently Asked Questions

Kristen Laurella, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kristen Laurella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Kristen Laurella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Kristen Laurella works at Champaign Dental Group in Melbourne, FL. View the full address on Kristen Laurella’s profile.

Kristen Laurella has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kristen Laurella.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristen Laurella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristen Laurella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

