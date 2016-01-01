See All Nurse Practitioners in Roseville, CA
Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
Kristen Lake, NP is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Roseville, CA. They completed their residency with Open Door Community Health Centers Post Graduate Np Residency

Kristen Lake works at Mercy Medical Group in Roseville, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    2110 Professional Dr Ste 120, Roseville, CA 95661 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Acid Reflux
Acne
Allergies
Acid Reflux
Acne
Allergies

Acid Reflux Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Suture Uncomplicated Lacerations Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon

Specialties
  • Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1720527336
Residency
  • Open Door Community Health Centers Post Graduate Np Residency
  • Mercy San Juan Medical Center

Kristen Lake has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Kristen Lake works at Mercy Medical Group in Roseville, CA. View the full address on Kristen Lake’s profile.

Kristen Lake has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kristen Lake.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristen Lake, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristen Lake appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

