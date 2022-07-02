Kristen Kiely has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kristen Kiely, NP
Overview
Kristen Kiely, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Somerville, MA.
Kristen Kiely works at
Locations
Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates40 Holland St, Somerville, MA 02144 Directions (617) 629-6330Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Kristen is probably my favorite medical professional I have ever seen. She is friendly and easy to talk to. Most importantly, she makes you feel like she genuinely cares about you both as a patient and a person. She makes you feel comfortable in what can normally be an awkward visit. She talks you through everything she is doing during the exam and is very professional.
About Kristen Kiely, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1114277498
Frequently Asked Questions
Kristen Kiely accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kristen Kiely has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Kristen Kiely. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kristen Kiely.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristen Kiely, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristen Kiely appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.