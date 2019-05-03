Kristen Kelley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kristen Kelley
Overview
Kristen Kelley is a Clinical Psychologist in Jacksonville, FL.
Kristen Kelley works at
Locations
-
1
Baptist Behavioral Health4160 University Blvd S, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 376-3800
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kelly has often been my only lifeline for years. I’m lucky to have found someone who hears me. Her methods are balanced and compassion driven. I have already recommended her to anyone looking for a good therapist. Thank you Kristen.
About Kristen Kelley
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1154483956
Frequently Asked Questions
Kristen Kelley accepts Anthem and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kristen Kelley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristen Kelley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristen Kelley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.