See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Altoona, PA
Kristen John, LMFT Icon-share Share Profile

Kristen John, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
5 (6)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Kristen John, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Altoona, PA. 

Kristen John works at Dr.Kristen A John in Altoona, PA with other offices in Hollidaysburg, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kristen Ann John
    304 Frankstown Rd, Altoona, PA 16602 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (814) 932-1674
  2. 2
    Kristen Ann John
    767 Scotch Valley Rd, Hollidaysburg, PA 16648 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (814) 932-1674
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Kristen John?

    Mar 12, 2020
    After a very traumatic accident I had a lot of ups and downs. Kris has helped me tremendously find my way out of the bad days. I was very sceptical of seeking help from a stranger but after meeting her I felt like she was family. I believe she has my best interests at heart and would recommend her to anyone that seeks help.
    — Mar 12, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Kristen John, LMFT
    How would you rate your experience with Kristen John, LMFT?
    • Likelihood of recommending Kristen John to family and friends

    Kristen John's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Kristen John

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Kristen John, LMFT.

    About Kristen John, LMFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1346605490
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kristen John has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Kristen John has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Kristen John. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kristen John.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristen John, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristen John appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Kristen John, LMFT?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.