Dr. Hennessy accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kristen Hennessy, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kristen Hennessy, PHD is a Psychologist in Huntingdon, PA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 301 Penn St, Huntingdon, PA 16652 Directions (814) 644-8766
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hennessy?
About Dr. Kristen Hennessy, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1801101654
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hennessy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hennessy has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hennessy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hennessy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hennessy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.