Kristen Fernandez-Kong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kristen Fernandez-Kong, PMHNP-BC
Overview
Kristen Fernandez-Kong, PMHNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Portland, OR.
Kristen Fernandez-Kong works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Western Psychological and Counseling Services PC3500 NE M L King Blvd Ste 200, Portland, OR 97212 Directions (503) 327-8205
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kristen Fernandez-Kong?
About Kristen Fernandez-Kong, PMHNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1144714858
Frequently Asked Questions
Kristen Fernandez-Kong works at
Kristen Fernandez-Kong has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kristen Fernandez-Kong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristen Fernandez-Kong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristen Fernandez-Kong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.