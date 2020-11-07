See All Physicians Assistants in Wichita, KS
Kristen Ewy, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (57)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Kristen Ewy, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Wichita, KS. 

Kristen Ewy works at Kansas Physician Group in Wichita, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Kansas Physician Group
    2600 N Woodlawn Blvd, Wichita, KS 67220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (316) 260-1690
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    2600 N Woodlawn St, Wichita, KS 67220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (316) 260-1690

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Allergies
Hypertension
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Allergies Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 57 ratings
    Patient Ratings (57)
    5 Star
    (53)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 07, 2020
    I highly recommend Kristen. She has been excellent for me.
    Steven Mason — Nov 07, 2020
    About Kristen Ewy, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1003896689
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Wichita State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kristen Ewy, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kristen Ewy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kristen Ewy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Kristen Ewy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kristen Ewy works at Kansas Physician Group in Wichita, KS. View the full address on Kristen Ewy’s profile.

    57 patients have reviewed Kristen Ewy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kristen Ewy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristen Ewy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristen Ewy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

