Kristen Emptage, FNP
Overview
Kristen Emptage, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Austin, TX.
Kristen Emptage works at
Locations
South Austin Family Practice Clinic Llp5625 Eiger Rd Ste 200, Austin, TX 78735 Directions (512) 892-7076Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- FirstCare Health Plans
- Galaxy Health Network
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oscar Insurance Corporation
- PHCS
- Scott & White Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- WellCare
About Kristen Emptage, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1821270661
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO
