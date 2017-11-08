Kristen Druan, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kristen Druan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kristen Druan, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Kristen Druan, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Bangor, ME.
Kristen Druan works at
Locations
St. Joseph Internal Medicine900 Broadway Bldg 5, Bangor, ME 04401 Directions (207) 907-3300
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Kristen is a phenomenal provider. She is very friendly and down to earth. She listens to your concerns and addresses them right away. I recommend her to all my family and friends. She's the best provider I've ever had!
About Kristen Druan, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1770911430
Kristen Druan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Kristen Druan accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kristen Druan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Kristen Druan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kristen Druan.
